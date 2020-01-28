India says gearing up to evacuate citizens from China after coronavirus

Security personnel stand in front of a disaster relief tent at a checkpoint in Yunxi county, Hunan province, near the border to Hubei province, on virtual lockdown after an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in China, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is preparing to evacuate citizens from China’s Hubei province following the coronavirus outbreak, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

Local media reported earlier that an Air India plane was on standby to evacuate an estimated 250 Indians from Wuhan, a city in Hubei province that is at the epicentre of the virus.

“We have begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of Corona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China,” spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Authorities were working out the logistics of moving people out of the city which is under a lockdown, he said.