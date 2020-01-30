Indonesia says preparing to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as virus spreads

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi delivers her speech during a press briefing with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File photo

JAKARTA(Reuters) - Indonesia is preparing to evacuate its citizens from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and will quarantine them for at least 14 days on arrival to avoid contagion, its foreign minister said on Thursday.

Retno Marsudi said the government is working with Beijing authorities on the evacuation. She said that there were at least 243 Indonesians in areas declared to be in lockdowns, the majority of whom were in Wuhan.

Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, has become the epicentre of a virus outbreak which has killed 170 and infected more than 7,700 others.

