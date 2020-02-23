China plans $14.2 billion maglev railway in Yunnan - state media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is planning to build a high speed magnetic levitation train in the country’s southwest Yunnan province, with an estimated total investment value of over 100 billion yuan ($14.23 billion), state media reported on Sunday.

The maglev railway will stretch 430 kilometres from Kunming to Lijiang, the Science and Technology Daily said, adding that the railway would grow the tourism industry and improve regional transportation.

($1 = 7.0255 Chinese yuan)