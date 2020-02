A man wearing a face mask is seen outside the Allianz Stadium, after five Serie A matches were postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, in Turin, Italy, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

ROME (Reuters) - Eight more people have died in Italy from coronavirus, the civil protection agency said on Saturday, bringing the total to 29, while the number of those testing positive for the illness jumped by some 240 over the last 24 hours.

The head of the Civil Protection Agency said the total accumulated number of confirmed cases had risen to 1,128. That figures includes some 50 people who have recovered and the 29 deaths.