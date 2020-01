Passengers from China wearing masks to prevent a new coronavirus are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 29, 2020. REUTERS /Ahmed Yosri

TOKYO (Reuters) - Foreigners who have been to China’s Hubei province in the last two weeks will be refused entry to Japan for the time being, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of a governmental taskforce on the new coronavirus on Friday.