Indonesia to evacuate 74 people from coronavirus-affected ship off Japan

Masked passengers look out from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked at Yokohama Port, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is “committed” to evacuating 74 of its nationals from the Diamond Princess cruise off the Japanese port city of Yokohama that has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Thursday.

Muhadjir Effendy, Indonesia’s chief development minister, told reporters that the government is still considering whether to bring them back using a naval vessel or by plane.

Four Indonesians who were part of the crew on the cruise liner were infected with the coronavirus, according to a foreign ministry official.