Japan coordinating with U.S. on departure of Americans from ship

A driver wearing protective suits is seen inside a bus which believed to carry elderly passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 14, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan said on Saturday it was coordinating with the U.S. government for American citizens to leave the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess and return home on U.S.-chartered flights.

The Japanese government believes the steps taken by the United States will ease Japan’s burden regarding the medical response to the situation on the Diamond Princess and it appreciates these measures, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The United States said earlier on Saturday it would send an aircraft to Japan to bring back U.S. passengers on the Diamond Princess, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred.