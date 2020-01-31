China asks Spring Airlines to retrieve Wuhan residents stranded in Japan

Wuhan Yangtze River Tunnel is blocked with a barrier following an outbreak of the new coronavirus and the city’s lockdown, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 25, 2020. Picture taken January 25, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Friday asked Shanghai-based Spring Airlines to provide chartered flights to transport Wuhan residents stranded in Japan back to the central Chinese city.

The first of such flights will depart Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Saturday, the embassy said in a statement on its website.

Wuhan, capital of China’s central Hubei province, is the epicentre of a fast-spreading virus that has claimed the lives of more than 200 people.