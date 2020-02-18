Factbox: Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak:

A man wearing a face mask walks past a statue with a face mask on near the Qianmen pedestrian street, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Beijing, China February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

- The virus killed another 98 people in mainland China, bringing the total death count to 1,868. Daily new cases rose by 1,886 to a total of 72,436.

- The number of new daily infections in mainland China had not been below 2,000 since Jan. 30, while the daily death toll had not come under 100 since Feb. 11.

- In Hubei province, number of deaths rose by 93 to 1,789. An additional 1,807 cases were detected, taking the total in the province to 59,989.

- Outside of China, there are 827 cases in 26 countries and regions, and five deaths.

- The head of a leading hospital in Wuhan died of the disease, state television said, becoming the second prominent Chinese doctor to have succumbed to the pathogen.

- Asian shares fell and Wall Street retreated from record highs after Apple Inc said it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter due to slow production and weak demand in China.

- Around 400 people have tested positive on the Diamond Princess cruise liner, which was ordered to stay under quarantine off Japan on Feb. 3

- More than 300 American cruise liner passengers, including 14 who tested positive, were flown to military bases in the United States, after two weeks under quarantine off Japan.

- The World Health Organization said on Monday the latest data indicates a decline in new cases, but “every scenario is still on the table” in terms of the epidemic’s evolution.

- Organisers of the Tokyo Marathon have decided to limit the March 1 race to top-level athletes, banning 38,000 general participants.

- Japan said it would cancel Emperor Naruhito’s public birthday address on Feb. 23. The event regularly attracts tens of thousands of people.