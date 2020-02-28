Factbox: Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - Hopes the coronavirus would be contained to China vanished on Friday as infections spread rapidly around the world, countries started stockpiling medical equipment and investors took flight in expectation of a global recession.

A worker in protective suit takes body temperature measurement of a woman inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building, as the country is hit by a novel coronavirus outbreak, at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

*In Europe, the number of people who tested positive for the illness in Italy increased by more than 200 to 650. Germany, which warned of an impending epidemic, has about 27 cases, France around 18 and Spain 15. Greece announced tighter border controls.

*South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 2,022. The death toll stood at 13, unchanged from a day earlier.

*Iran said on Thursday its death toll from coronavirus had risen to 26, by far the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people now stood at 245. The outbreak prompted authorities to call off Friday prayers in the capitals of 23 of Iran’s 31 provinces.

*Mainland China - where the virus originated late last year - reported 327 new cases on Friday, the lowest since Jan. 23.

*Lithuania reported its first coronavirus infection on Friday, in a woman who returned this week from a visit to Italy’s northern city of Verona.

*New Zealand’s health ministry on Friday confirmed the country’s first case of coronavirus in a person who recently returned from Iran.

*The virus has caused nearly 80,000 infections and almost 2,800 deaths, according official Chinese figures. It has spread to another 46 countries, where about 3,700 cases and 57 deaths have been reported, according to the World Health Organization.

*It would be a “fatal mistake” for any country to assume it will not be hit by the coronavirus, and rich countries that might have thought they were safer should expect surprises, the WHO said.

*Nigeria’s health ministry said on Friday it has confirmed a coronavirus case in Lagos state.

*California is monitoring more than 8,400 people who arrived on commercial flights for coronavirus symptoms, but the state lacks test kits and has been held back by federal testing rules.

*A Reuters tally showed almost 10 countries reported their first virus cases in past 24 hours.

*Italians or people who recently visited Italy have tested positive in Algeria, Croatia, Israel, Spain and Switzerland.

*Brazil confirmed Latin America’s first infection and the new disease was also detected for the first time in Pakistan, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Greece and Romania.

*Japanese woman tested positive for coronavirus for a second time as the number of confirmed cases in Japan, excluding the 704 on the quarantined cruise liner, rose above 190 on Thursday. The death toll rose to eight after another death was reported in Hokkaido.

*Iraq reported its sixth case on Thursday and confirmed cases in Kuwait rose to 43.

*U.S. intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus and the ability of governments to respond, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, warning that there were concerns about how India would cope with a widespread outbreak.

*Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country, which has 23 cases of the virus, was operating on the basis of a pandemic and hospitals were under orders to ensure enough medical supplies, personal protective equipment and staff.

*The risk to American people from coronavirus is low, but that could change, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.

*U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration was considering invoking special powers to rapidly expand domestic production of protective gear, two officials told Reuters.

*Global share markets were headed for the worst week since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis as investors ditched risky assets on fears the coronavirus would become a pandemic and derail economic growth.

*The U.S. stock market fell into correction territory with the benchmark S&P 500 index down more than 4% on Thursday.