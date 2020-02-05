Factbox: Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

FILE PHOTO: Funeral parlour staff members in protective suits help a colleague with disinfection after they transferred a body at a hospital, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 30, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

Here are the latest developments:

- The death toll in China rose to 490 on Tuesday, up by a record 65 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

- The total number of infections in China rose by 3,887 on Tuesday to 24,324.

- Nearly 230 cases have been reported in 27 other countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements from the authorities involved.

- There have been two deaths outside mainland China, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

- Around 3,700 people are under quarantine on a cruise liner anchored off Japan with 10 testing positive for the coronavirus.

- Hong Kong prevented over 1,800 passengers and crew from leaving a cruise ship after some crew members reported having fever and other symptoms.

- Asian stocks steadied as Chinese shares moved higher on hopes of additional stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

- Taiwan said it would suspend entry for all Chinese citizens who live in mainland China from Thursday.

- White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the epidemic would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal set to take effect later this month.

- The spread of a new coronavirus could throw “cold water over the growing momentum of the 2020 Games”, Tokyo Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said.

- American Airlines Group (AAL.O) and United Airlines (UAL.O) said they would suspend flights to and from Hong Kong after this week.

- Several countries including Australia and New Zealand continued to evacuate citizens from Wuhan city.

- Wuhan authorities are converting eight additional buildings including gymnasiums, exhibition centres and sports centres, into hospitals.

- Schools in China’s financial hub of Shanghai will remain shut until at least the end of February, authorities said.

- China’s state councillor Wang Yi said the mortality rate of less than 2.1% from the coronavirus outbreak to date was far lower than that of other major epidemics.