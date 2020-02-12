February 12, 2020 / 8:26 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago
Factbox: Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
1 Min Read
A man wearing a face mask stands near a giant screen showing a slogan to fight against the novel coronavirus following its outbreak in the country, at the Xidan shopping area, in Beijing, China February 11, 2020. The Chinese characters on the banner read, "Strengthen confidence, work together, prevent and cure with science, implement measures with precision". Picture taken February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
(Reuters) - Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak:
Compiled by Uttaresh.V and Milla Nissi; Editing by Arun Koyyur