Factbox: Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
1 Min Read
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS
(Reuters) - China reported a dramatic drop in coronavirus infections on Thursday although scientists warned it may spread even more easily than previously believed.
Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel and Sarah Morland; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Arun Koyyur