Factbox: Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Medical staff in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 28, 2020. Picture taken January 28, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China’s central province of Hubei, has killed 170 people in the country and infected more than 7,800 globally, most of them in China.

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads among people. Chinese officials say it is infectious during its incubation period, which could range from one to 14 days.

Here is what we know: