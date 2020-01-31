Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

(Reuters) - A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China’s central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 9,320 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The new virus has killed 212 people.

Medical staff in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 28, 2020. Picture taken January 28, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Here is what we know:

- There are 98 confirmed cases of infection outside mainland China in at least 18 countries including Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, the United States and France.

- No deaths have been reported outside China.

- The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Thursday.

- The United States reported its first case of person-to-person transmission. Germany, Vietnam and Japan have also recorded similar transmissions, which suggest greater potential for the virus to spread further.

- Several Chinese cities have levied strict travel curbs.

- Global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China’s major cities.

- Countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan or have already started.

- Nearly 200 evacuated Americans arrived at a U.S. military base in California to be isolated for at least 72 hours.

- Three Japanese evacuated on a government-chartered flight proved to be infected, including two who had not shown symptoms.

- The Chinese Football Association said it would postpone domestic games in 2020.

- The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled in the Chinese city of Nanjing in March have been postponed until 2021.

- Alphabet Inc’s Google and Sweden’s IKEA said they were temporarily shutting all offices and stores in China over the outbreak.

- Some experts believe the virus is not as dangerous as the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people, or the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which has killed more than 700 people since 2012.