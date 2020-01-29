Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian flights suspended to and from China

A woman wearing a protective mask stands at the Nanjing Road, in Shanghai, China January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa is suspending its own, Swiss and Austrian Airlines flights to and from China until Feb. 9, the German airline said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa said in a statement it would continue to fly to Hong Kong, while it would stop taking bookings for flights to mainland China until the end of February for operational reasons.

Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines will fly to their usual destinations in China one more time to give passengers the possibility of taking planned flights and to bring crew back home.