Girl in Malaysia recovers from virus, family to return to China

A security guard wearing a mask looks at her watch at a Light Rail Transit station in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Chinese girl has recovered from the new coronavirus infection in Malaysia, and is allowed to return home, a Malaysian health official said in a statement late Tuesday.

The four-year-old became the first of 10 patients in Malaysia, including nine visiting Chinese, to have recovered after contracting the virus.

Health Ministry director general Noor Hisham Abdullah said detection tests were repeated twice and the results came back negative.

“She is now is good health and has been allowed to return home,” he said.

The girl and her family would soon return to China with a health certificate issued by the hospital, chief of press at the Chinese embassy, Tang Tang, told reporters by text message.

The child was diagnosed last week and treated in an isolation ward at a hospital in Langkawi, a popular island holiday destination.