Coronavirus confirmed in southern Mexican state, Mexico's fifth case

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A young woman tested positive for coronavirus in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, state health authorities said on Sunday, marking the country’s fifth case.

Like another woman who tested positive for the virus in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, the woman in Chiapas was studying in Milan, Italy. The woman tested positive for the virus on Saturday but is asymptomatic, state health authorities said in a press conference.