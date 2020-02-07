Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson pulls out of Mobile World Congress

An employee places a banner with information of MWC20 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, Spain February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

PARIS (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson will withdraw from an international telecoms conference in Barcelona this month because of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Friday.

The Mobile World Congress, which is scheduled for Feb. 24-27 and attracts more than 100,000 visitors, has come under increased scrutiny since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus epidemic a public health emergency of international concern.