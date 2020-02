A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday the impact from the coronavirus outbreak will be temporary and the country’s economy remains resilient.

The central bank, in a statement issued ahead of a press briefing, said China is fully confident and capable of coping with any possible impact from the outbreak, which has killed more than 600 people and infected tens of thousands.