China says new coronavirus cases drop to 409 on Feb 23 but deaths jump to 150

A resident wearing a face mask and a plastic cap walks past closed stores at a residential area in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China had 409 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 648 reported a day earlier.

The number of new deaths, however, rose to 150 from 97 over the same period, it said in a statement.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland is now 77,150, and 2,592 have died from the outbreak, the commission said.