People wearing face masks walk at the Tiananmen Gate, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The number of people infected with the coronavirus has reached 2,835, Chinese state television said on Monday.

A total of 57 people have recovered and returned home, while the death toll remains at 81, it added.