Russia's Putin proposes stripping pharmacy licences for raising anti-virus mask prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony for newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Russia, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 5, 2020. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed stripping pharmacies of their licences if they raise prices for anti-virus masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Russia, which last week reported its first two cases of the virus, has restricted crossings along its 4,300 km (2,670-mile) land border with China and flew home its first group of citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, on Wednesday.