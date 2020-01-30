Samsung SDI says virus outbreak in china will affect first-quarter earnings

The logo of Samsung Electronic is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co Ltd (006400.KS) said on Thursday its first-quarter earnings could be negatively affected by a virus outbreak in China.

The total number of confirmed deaths from the virus in China had risen by 38 to 170 as of Wednesday, and the number of infected patients had risen to over 7,700.

Samsung SDI, an affiliate of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS, counts Volvo and Volkswagen among its customers.