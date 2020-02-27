Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah, visits to Al Masjid Al Nabawy amid coronavirus

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia temporarily suspended entry to the kingdom for the Umrah Islamic pilgrimage and visits to al Masjid Al Nabawy in Medina, the ministry of foreign affairs announced on Twitter on Thursday amid fears over the spread of the new coronavirus.

The kingdom has also suspended entry to Saudi Arabia for anyone with tourism visas from countries where coronavirus is a threat. The Foreign Ministry called on citizens not to travel to countries where the new coronavirus is spreading.