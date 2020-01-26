Beijing to postpone reopening of city's kindergartens, schools, universities - state media

A cleaner walks past the Sihui Long Distance Bus Station in Beijing after the city has stoped inter-province buses services as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s capital Beijing will delay reopening the city’s kindergartens, schools and universities, state-owned China National Radio (CNR) said on its official page on the microblogging website Weibo on Sunday.

The measures are aimed at preventing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, according to CNR. Schools are currently closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Separately, the Beijing government said it will not lock down the city, CNR reported.