Singapore postpones showcase shipping week due to coronavirus

LONDON (Reuters) - Singapore has postponed its major shipping week gathering next month because of the coronavirus outbreak, the latest international event to be derailed.

Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) is one of the world’s biggest gatherings for the shipping industry.

A statement on the website of Singapore Maritime Week said the organisers had decided to postpone the event, which was scheduled to be held from April 18-24.

“Some events will be postponed to the second half of this year while others will reconvene at SMW 2021. This reconfiguration would allow maximum participation given the international nature of SMW events,” the statement said.

Earlier this week, the organisers of Sea Japan, a maritime event due to be held in Tokyo between March 11-13, said they would postpone the forum and were considering other options.

Marine Money China, a separate event due to be held in Shanghai on March 3-4, was rescheduled to November due to the virus.

The rapid spread of coronavirus, which erupted in China, is raising fears of a pandemic, with five countries reporting their first cases on Friday. [nL3N2AR0AY]