Ludogorets match postponed as coronavirus precaution

SOFIA (Reuters) - Ludogorets’s league match at Arda Kardzhali has been postponed by the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) as a precaution amid rising concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, the BFU said on Friday.

The match will now take place on March 18, the BFU said.

Ludogorets, who have won the Bulgarian league title for the last eight seasons, were beaten 2-1 by Inter Milan in a Europa League clash at the San Siro on Thursday which was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy.

All Ludogorets players have tested negative for coronavirus after returning to Bulgaria on Friday, but there will be additional tests on Monday, the BFU said.

The coronavirus, which first emerged in China, has infected nearly 84,000 people and killed more than 2,800.

The rapid spread of the virus in places like Italy, Iran and South Korea in recent days has caused the cancellation of several sporting events.