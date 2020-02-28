Hyundai suspends output at one factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus - source

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Hyundai Motor during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor suspended production at one of its factories in South Korea’s southeastern city of Ulsan after a worker tested positive for coronavirus, a union source said on Friday.

A spokesman for the company’s workers union also said that a worker had tested positive, but he did not have more details.

Shares of the automaker dropped more than 5% after the news, while the wider market was down 2.6%.

A Hyundai spokesman said the company was checking the report.

Hyundai produces sport utility vehicles such as Palisade and Genesis GV80 at the line that has reportedly been suspended.

South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infected to 2,022.