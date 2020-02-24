Italian national becomes third case of coronavirus in Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - An Italian man has tested positive for coronavirus in Tenerife in the Canary Islands, the region’s health authorities said on Monday.

Spanish media including El Mundo reported the man was an Italian doctor on holiday in Spain.

The man is currently being kept in isolation and his test results will be sent to Madrid for a second analysis, as per Spain’s protocol in suspected coronavirus cases, the Canary Islands’ health authorities said in a statement.

He is the third person to test positive for the virus in Spain after a British man in Mallorca on Feb. 9 and a German man on the Canary Island of La Gomera on Feb. 1.