Taiwan calls on China to share virus information

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday called on China to share with the island the “correct” information on a coronavirus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The government has also ordered tour groups from Wuhan not to come to Taiwan for the time being, Tsai told reporters.

The virus, originating in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei at the end of last year, has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.