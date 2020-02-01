China to exempt taxes for imports of products related to virus control

Hospital staff in protective garments walk at a checkpoint to the Hubei province exclusion zone at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 1, 2020. The banner reads: 'Committed to the fight to prevent and control the epidemic'. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will implement tax exemptions for imports of products related to curbing the coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Materials directly used for epidemic control will be exempt from import tariffs from Jan. 1 to March 31, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Imports of donations including ambulances and disinfectant products will also be exempt from tariffs, value-added tax and consumption tax, it said.