Plane brings Thais back from China's virus-hit Wuhan

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A plane carrying Thais from virus-hit Wuhan in China arrived in Thailand late on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.

The plane, which arrived at U-Tapao airport in the eastern Rayong province, was carrying 138 Thais, all of whom were healthy, public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said ahead of the plane’s arrival.

They will be quarantined for 14 days in a navy resort near the Thai navy base in Sattahip, Chonburi, east of Bangkok.