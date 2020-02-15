Thailand reports one new case of coronavirus, brings total to 34

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 34 since January, a health ministry official said on Saturday.

The new case is a 35-year-old Thai woman, a medical personnel, who got the disease from contact with a patient, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, told a news conference.

Fourteen people have recovered and returned home.

Over 1,500 people in China have died from the virus but Thailand has not recorded a fatality so far.