Turkish Airlines to reduce frequency of China flights amid low demand

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines will reduce the frequency of its China flights between Feb.5-29 amid decreased demand, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday, as concerns mounted over a virus originating in China that has killed 170 people.

The frequency of scheduled flights to Beijing, Guangzhou, Shangai and Xian will be reduced, Yahya Ustun said on Twitter.

The newly-identified coronavirus epidemic has killed 170 people in China. Infections have been reported in at least 16 other countries, with 105 confirmed cases, but no deaths have occurred outside China.