Tokyo governor criticizes suggestion that London could host 2020 Olympics

FILE PHOTO: Giant Olympic Rings are installed at the waterfront area, with the Rainbow Bridge in the background, ahead of an official inauguration ceremony, six months before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday it was inappropriate for candidates in London’s mayoral election to propose their city host the 2020 Olympic Games if the coronavirus outbreak forces organizers to look for an alternative site.

Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor of the British capital, has said London would be ready to host the event if needed.

The International Olympic Committee has said the World Health Organization advised it that there was no case for contingency plans to cancel or relocate the Games from Tokyo.