China reports 98 new coronavirus deaths on February 17

A medical worker in protective suit transports an oxygen tank at Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 16, 2020. Picture taken February 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose to 1,868 as of the end of Monday, up by 98 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 93 deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 72 people died.

Across mainland China, there were 1,886 new confirmed infections on Monday, bringing the total so far to 72,436.