China to halt all group tours as it seeks to halt virus spread - state media

People stand in front of the closed tickets office to the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall, where a notice is seen saying that the place is closed to visitors for the safety concern following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, near Beijing, China January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will halt all group tours, both at home and to other countries, from Jan. 27, state-owned CCTV reported on Saturday as the country seeks to halt the spread of a new coronavirus.

The report, citing an announcement from China’s tourism industry association, said that group tours in China had already been halted as of Friday.

China’s Lunar New Year holidays, during which millions of trips are usually made both domestically and abroad, began on Friday.