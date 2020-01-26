China says virus's ability to spread getting stronger

Workers from local disease control and prevention department in protective suits disinfect a residential area following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Ruichang, Jiangxi province, China January 25, 2020. Picture taken January 25, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei said on Sunday the transmission ability of the coronavirus behind an outbreak that has killed 56 people so far is getting stronger and that the number of infections could continue to rise.

Ma, speaking at a press briefing, also said authorities’ knowledge of the new virus is limited and that they are unclear on the risks posed by mutations of the virus.