Top Senate Democrat to press for $8.5 billion for U.S. coronavirus response - source

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds a news conference after the final vote on the war powers resolution regarding potential military action against Iran, at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate is preparing a spending proposal seeking $8.5 billion to bolster the nation’s coronavirus response, a senior Senate Democratic aide told Reuters on Wednesday.

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is seeking to finalize the proposal Wednesday morning to counter the funding request sought by the Trump administration, which is asking Congress for $2.5 billion.