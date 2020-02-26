Top News
February 26, 2020

Pentagon says may need additional funding to deal with coronavirus

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a U.S. House Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon's fiscal year 2021 budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon told Congress on Wednesday it was reviewing the possibility it may need additional funding to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, hours after the U.S. military reported a soldier in South Korea had become infected.

“It is spreading and we can’t give you a definitive answer on whether we’ll need additional resources or not,” said Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addressing a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee.

“We owe you some answers.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese

