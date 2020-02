FILE PHOTO: Passengers arrive at LAX from Shanghai, China, after a positive case of the coronavirus was announced in the Orange County suburb of Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States will send a handful of more flights to China to bring back U.S. citizens from Hubei province, the epicentre of a virus epidemic.

“We might be bringing citizens home from other countries as well. In addition we might bring in some medical supplies,” Pompeo said on Monday.