Picture uploaded to social media on January 25, 2020 by the Central Hospital of Wuhan show medical staff attending to patients, in Wuhan, China. THE CENTRAL HOSPITAL OF WUHAN VIA WEIBO /via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Government of China’s central city of Wuhan said on Saturday it would ban non-essential vehicles in downtown area from Jan 26 to contain virus outbreak, the People’s Daily said.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan late last year, has killed 41 people and infected more than 1,300 people globally.