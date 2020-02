A medical worker in protective suit transports oxygen tanks at Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China February 16, 2020. Picture taken February 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - Efforts to prevent and control the coronavirus in China’s Hubei province have made progress but the situation remains severe, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said on Wednesday, according to state-run CCTV.

Authorities in Beijing are urging both Hubei and its city of Wuhan - which is at the centre of the outbreak - to strengthen checks on patients with fever, the broadcaster said.