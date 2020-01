People wearing masks pass by a thermal scanner upon their arrival at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia January 26, 2020 in this photo taken January 26, 2020 by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/ via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, has killed 80 people in China so far and infected more than 2,750 globally, most of them in China.

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. Also because it is new, humans have not been able to build immunity to it.

Here is what we know so far: