China bans wildlife trade nationwide due to coronavirus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit is seen at the closed seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 10, 2020. The seafood market is linked to the outbreak of the pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus, but some patients diagnosed with the new coronavirus deny exposure to this market. Picture taken January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China banned wildlife trade nationwide in markets, supermarkets, restaurants, and e-commerce platforms due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s market watchdog, agricultural ministry, and forestry bureau said in a joint statement.

Any places that breed wildlife should be isolated, and the transportation of wildlife should be banned, said the statement.

The ban will take effect from Sunday.

The virus which has infected more than 2,000 people globally and killed 56 people in China has been traced to a seafood market in Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife.