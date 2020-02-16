China reports 142 new deaths from coronavirus on mainland on Feb 15

A worker in protective suit drives a vehicle amid snow to transport novel coronavirus patients outside a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 15, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has reached 1,665 as of the end of Saturday, up by 142 from the previous day, the country’s National Health Commission said on Sunday morning.

The number of new deaths in China’s central Hubei province from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 139 as of Saturday.

Across mainland China, there were 2009 new confirmed infections on Saturday. The total accumulated number so far has reached 68,500.