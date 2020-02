China to help key industries to return to work as soon as possible - CCTV

A worker wearing a face mask is seen at a production line manufacturing fabrics for protective clothing, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Haian, Jiangsu province, China February 8, 2020. Picture taken February 8, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s cabinet says workers in key industries must be helped to return to work as soon as possible in order to resume the production of vital food and medical supplies disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, state broadcaster CCTV said on Sunday.

The State Council’s special coronavirus group ordered railways, airlines and other public transport to take a coordinated approach and minimise the risk of transmitting disease. It will also expand the coverage and speed of screening procedures.

It also said workers should return in “batches” and not all at once in order to reduce infection risks.