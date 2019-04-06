China's Inner Mongolia reports human infection of H7N9 bird flu virus: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Inner Mongolia region on Saturday reported a case of human infection with the H7N9 bird flu virus, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The patient, an 82-year-old man, was receiving treatment and the local government had disinfected the patient’s residence and nearby area. The local government said those who had had contact with the patient had shown “no abnormalities”, Xinhua reported.

The virus can be fatal to humans.