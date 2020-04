A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group’s unit, HNA Capital, said it was seeking to delay until Sept. 30 a bond interest payment that is due on April 29.

In an official filing on Wednesday, it said it would convene a bondholder meeting on April 29 to discuss the plan.